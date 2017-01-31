Five reasons why coach Anil Kumble has been a positive influence on Indian cricket

From calling for truer pitches to sharpening mental strength, coach Kumble has made a promising start.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 09:51 IST

Kumble seems to have formed a solid partnership with captain Virat Kohli

Although it has been only seven months since Anil Kumble took charge as India’s head coach, quite a few changes have transpired both on and off the field. By forming a productive partnership with captain Virat Kohli, the legendary leg-spinner is making jumbo-sized strides during his second innings in Indian cricket.

Since he came on board, India’s record reads – 2-0 in away Test series against West Indies, 3-0 in home Test series against New Zealand, 3-2 in home ODI series against New Zealand, 4-0 in home Test series against England and 2-1 in home ODI series against England.

Admittedly, those results have been achieved due to a combination of factors, ranging from playing in familiar conditions to the performances of players. As always, the value of a coach cannot be judged from numbers alone. More than results, contributions in diverse areas within the team can give us a clearer picture.

Here are five such reasons why Kumble, the coach, has been a hugely positive influence on Indian cricket.

#5 Encouraging bowlers to bat responsibly

Jayant Yadav’s emergence as a bowling all rounder augurs well for India’s Test fortunes

Kumble’s eminent trait of being a diligent and resolute cricketer could actually be discerned from his batting. Not gifted with dour defence nor possessing the cavalier nature of lower-order batsmen, he found a way to contribute by just putting a price on his wicket. Unarguably, one of Indian cricket’s most poignant moments was his maiden Test century.

The tenacity and purpose seem to have rubbed off on the current set of bowlers as well. While Ravichandran Ashwin had begun to show his prowess with the bat before Kumble arrived as the coach, Ravindra Jadeja (to a certain extent) has applied himself better under his tenure. The decision to invest in Jayant Yadav has also sent home the message that bowlers need to bat responsibly.