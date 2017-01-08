5 reasons why MS Dhoni was India's most loved captain

A darling of the crowds, MS Dhoni quietly passed on the baton to Virat Kohli, but not before he became India's most loved captain.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 16:53 IST

It was bound to happen some day. When it happened, it happened in typical Dhoni fashion, with minimal fuss, away from the limelight and without a tinge of regret. As the baton passes from one superstar to another, tributes came pouring in for India’s most successful captain and the lasting imprint he has left on the game, despite a humble start to international cricket. Some people are just destined for greatness.

A big hitter in the T20 mould to start with, the long-haired Dhoni as captain, was a gamble that became a historic leap for Indian cricket. Year after year, he took India to unimaginable heights with shrewd decision making, the mental dismantling of the opposition and an unflinching faith in his own thinking and ability.

Here are five reasons why MS Dhoni was India’s most loved captain:

#5 Funny stump microphone conversations

“Oh Sree, udhar girlfriend nahi hai, idhar aaja thoda”.

Dhoni knew his players, well enough to deal with them in his own inimitable style, with his quirky, sometimes comical voice from behind the stumps.

Despite scaling unprecedented heights, Dhoni never changed himself around his players, employing the same friendly, albeit crude way, of addressing his troops, knowing how to best communicate with the players so that they play to their potential.

Commands like “Iski ghanti baja de”, and “zara chakka kha ke dikha” from behind the stumps will be sorely missed. The viewers got to hear only those that were inadvertently recorded by the microphones, no one knows what other gems he churned out over his decade-long career as an international captain.