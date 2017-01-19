5 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin is under pressure to keep his spot in the Indian ODI side

Ashwin has not been in the best of form in ODIs recently

Ravichandran Ashwin

In the recently concluded Test series against England India’s talismanic off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin snared 28 wickets to help his side dominate the English. India won the series 4-0 and everyone lauded the efforts of the Chennai-born tweaker.

Jump cut to the ongoing One-Day International series against England. Ashwin is no more the same bowler who was unplayable with the red ball. In the new blue jersey of India and with the white leather in hand, Ashwin is not even close to his shadow in the Tests.

In the first outing at Pune last Sunday, Ashwin failed to pick up a wicket and gave away 63 runs from his 10 overs.

If the same continues, he just might be axed from the ODI side. Here we list five reasons why Ashwin is under pressure to keep his place in the ODI team.

#1 Stiff competition from other spinners

Ashwin faces stiff competition from Mishra

To keep Ashwin in the side, India’s new limited-overs captain Virat Kohli had to drop Amit Mishra in the Pune ODI. Now, Mishra was India’s man-of-the-match in the game prior to the one in Pune where he had bamboozled New Zealand with his spin.

In that series decider, Mishra had picked 5/18 to win his side the game at Vizag. Also on Indian pitches against touring sides, a wrist spinner is always handy as he gets more turn and bounce. Also, foreign players fail to pick the googly of Mishra who disguises it brilliantly.

Ashwin also faces competition from the likes of left-arm spinner Axar Patel and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who play’s for Kohli’s IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, Kohli is quite a fan of Chahal and if Ashwin’s off form continues he might just rope the leggie into the side.