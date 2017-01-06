5 reasons why Rishabh Pant deserved a spot in India's T20 squad

The youngster was included in the 15 member squad for the T20Is against England.

Rajdeep Puri 06 Jan 2017

Pant was one of the top scorers in the U-19 World Cup last year

As the Indian squad for the One-Day Internationals and T20s to face England were announced earlier today, there were a few surprise inclusions in the 15 member squads for both the formats. While Yuvraj Singh made a comeback to the ODI squad after a gap of three years, Suresh Raina, who has been under the radar for his performances paved his way back to the T20 squad.

The selection committee also decided to pick 19-year-old youngster Rishabh Pant in the squad for the T20 series. While his selection did come as a breath of fresh air, it will be interesting to see if the youngster can duplicate his incredible domestic success on the big stage as well.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 reasons why Pant deserved a spot in India’s T20 squad.

#5 Excellent U-19 form

The U-19 world cup which was held last year in Bangladesh gave everyone a glimpse of what to expect from Pant. He played an integral role in India’s road to the final by putting in a few spectacular performances with the bat.

In six matches, he scored 267 runs at an average of 44.50 with one century and two half-centuries to his name. What got everyone’s attention was his exceptional strike rate of 104.29. He was tied second for the highest number of sixes hit in the entire tournament. It was his success at the U-19 level which got him into the Delhi state team for the Ranji Trophy this season.