5 reasons why the whole world loves Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was included in the 15 member squad for the ODIs and T20Is against England.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jan 2017, 16:54 IST

While the majority of fans were beginning to bid him adieu and started thanking him for his contribution to Indian cricket, Yuvraj proved his critics wrong as he was picked in the 15 member squad for the limited-overs series against England which begins on January 15th.

His inclusion in the squad came as a huge delight to fans across the world as they might get to witness Yuvraj feature in a One Day International after more than three years. His last ODI came against South Africa back in 2013 at Centurion.

There is something about Yuvraj which makes him such a fan favourite. In this article, we take a look at the five reasons why the whole world loves this enigmatic 35 year old from Punjab.

#5 Big match player

Ever since his debut in 2001, he has always managed to play an extremely vital role in all of the big matches for India on the biggest of stages. It all began when he, along with Mohammed Kaif took India to one of their most memorable victories against England at Lords in 2002. There was turning back for him since then.

In another instance, he single handedly took India to a high score of 188 against Australia in the semifinals of the inaugural World T20 against Australia in 2007, which was enough to guide India to victory against the Kangaroos.

These were just two out of the numerous instances when Yuvraj proved to be the difference between the two sides in a big match.