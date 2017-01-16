5 Reasons why Virat Kohli can be an alien in a man's suit

Michael Vaughan recently said Kohli is from another planet

by Debdoot Das Humour 16 Jan 2017, 22:44 IST

Kohli is breaking records for breakfast, lunch and dinner now

“Virat Kohli is the best batsman across all formats. He is from another planet,” says Michael Vaughan. But what if his humorous words to describe the world’s fiercest batsman are actually true?

What if Virat Kohli is an alien in a man’s suit?

Chasing 351 as the target, India were struggling at 63/4 in the first One-Dayer against England in Pune on Sunday. With the likes of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh gone, no one gave India a chance to win the tie. Except, Virat Kohli.

The talismanic bearded Indian captain believed. He believed they were still in with a chance and what happened thereafter before the capacity crowd at the stadium is something out of the world.

Kohli smashed his way to 122 and put on a 200 runs partnership with Kedar Jadhav who contributed with a dashing 120. They made sure India were in touching distance of the total and then Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya did the needful.

But the way Kohli batted only a non-human entity could have done something like that. Let’s have a look why?

#1 His sheer numbers defy logic

Kohli has 27 ODI hundreds now

Virat Kohli broke records left, right and centre in his epic knock of 122. First, he surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar’s 14 tons in successful run chases. Kohli now has fifteen. It was also his 17th ODI hundred while in pursuit of a total.

In total at age 28, he already has 27 One-Day tons from 169 innings. Yes, 169. Tendulkar did it in 254 innings, Ricky Ponting in 308 and Sanath Jayasuriya in 404 knocks. Kohli’s, numbers are therefore staggering and frightening for bowlers around the world. At the rate which he is going nothing seems impossible.

He himself believes he cannot stick around for the time frame that Tendulkar did, but at his pace, he doesn't need so much time to better the maestro’s numbers. Only aliens can be this consistent.