5 reasons why we should be excited about Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya followed up his two wickets with a cool-headed 40 not out to guide India home in the first ODI against England.

by Tushar Garg Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 08:49 IST

Pandya exudes boldness and fearlessness on the field

The powerful hitting and brisk seam bowling of Hardik Pandya caught everyone’s eyes in the Indian Premier League. The Baroda all-rounder went back to the domestic circuit and strung together a series of consistent performances that did not go unnoticed by the selectors.

The 23-year-old earned his maiden call-up to the Indian squad for the T20Is against Australia in January last year and the Indian team backed the all-rounder to come good in the world T20 at home.

In the first ODI of the current India-England series, Pandya picked up two wickets at an economy of 5 with the ball, when the opposition mustered 350 runs. The Baroda all-rounder came into bat at a nervy time for India but his cool 37-ball 40 guided India towards a comfortable victory at the end.

Here are 5 reasons why we should be excited about Hardik Pandya:

#1 Flair and Swag

Pandya has a sense of flair and swag about him. His confidence, fearlessness, and exuberance on the field is something that augurs well for the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. The youngster does not shy away from displaying his emotions on the field.

When on the field, one gets a sense of boldness in his character that signifies that he is not intimidated by even the best of oppositions.

The all-rounder has the uncanny ability of picking up wickets in the unlikeliest of times. Pandya got the England captain Eoin Morgan when he looked set to cut loose. He then claimed the prized wicket of dangerous Jos Buttler when he was looking to loft the bowler all over the ground.

Eventually, the two wickets pegged England back somewhat and delayed the acceleration towards the end of their innings.