5 reasons why Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni should be dropped from India's T20 squad

India are set to take on England in the final T20I which will take place in Bangalore.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 11:37 IST

Both of them are 35 years old

With the 3rd and final T20I set to take place between India and England in Bangalore on February 1st 2017, there are a lot of areas of concern for the Indian cricket team as they have not looked menacing enough and have been far from their best.

They were extremely close to losing the 2nd T20 as well until Jasprit Bumrah bailed them out in the final over of the match by conceding only 2 runs.

One of the biggest areas of concern for the Men in Blue is the form of former captain MS Dhoni and comeback man Yuvraj Singh. Despite performing well in the ODIs against England, the duo have looked far from their best in the shortest format of the game.

With the T20 World Cup only three years from now, it might make sense to nurture youngsters in order to build the ideal squad for the tournament which will be held in Australia. Hence, it might make sense to drop both Yuvraj and Dhoni from the T20 squad. With this in mind, tomorrow might be the last time we see both of them don the Indian blue for the T20 side.

In this article, we look at the five reasons why they should be dropped from the side.

#5 Age is not on their side

Both Dhoni and Yuvraj are 35 years old and are not getting any younger. While they continue to make merry for the ODI side, their contributions towards the T20 side has deteriorated over the past few years.

As they continue to grow older, their ability to perform consistently well in both the ODI and T20 format will not remain the same as it was a few years ago. Hence, they should probably concentrate on one format, preferably the ODIs where they have been performing exceptionally well once again.