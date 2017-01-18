5 shots that Virat Kohli needs to add to his arsenal

Virat Kohli is not a 360-degree player like AB De Villiers just yet

@kaushalraj7 by Kaushal Raj Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 16:07 IST

Virat Kohli plays some unbelievable shots

Virat Kohli scored 2,595 runs across all formats at a whopping average of 86.50 in 2016. It was just the year he needed to prove right what was being said about him – that he belongs to an elite group of cricketers, that he is the next Sachin Tendulkar.

By his own admission, he is an old-school cricketer, of a more classical mould, which makes his dominance in the limited-overs format all that more fascinating. “For conventional players, who don’t slog, it is important to pre-meditate a bit. I nominate my areas – point, covers, square-mid-wicket and straight down the ground are my four main areas. I don’t think of too many shots. When the ball falls, my body is already there.”

At present, he is the best exponent of the cover drive in the world, his on-drive is a treat to watch, and he even pulls and cuts well. You rarely see him playing non-conventional shots however. Going into the future, with the evolution of the game, and his desire to the best at everything, you might see Kohli add a few shots to his game.

Here, we discuss 5 shots that Virat Kohli can add to his arsenal to make him an even more complete player -

The Dilscoop

Tillakaratne Dilshan plays the ‘Dilscoop’

The Dilscoop was a modified version of the scoop first played by Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan. So unique was the shot which involved picking up a ball on a length, getting under it and scooping it over the keeper’s head, that it came to be known as the ‘Dil-scoop’ ever since.

Dilshan first displayed this shot to the world in 2009’s World T20 after having admitted to having practiced the shot during the 2009 IPL.

The shot differs from a paddle sweep as it involves playing it exactly over the keeper’s head. Brendon McCullum is another who has used to shot to deadly effect over the years.