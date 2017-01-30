5 strategic problems that the Indian T20I team needs to solve now

India have some real thinking to do heading into the last T20 against England.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 17:25 IST

India have a lot to mull over regarding their openers

Despite the T20I series against England being locked level at 1-1, India have played some very ordinary cricket in the series so far and it has to be admitted that they have been lucky to be in this position.

Though the Indian Test and ODI team have been playing some extraordinary cricket, in T20Is it has been a different story over the last year and a half. This is surprising because it was India that lifted the ICC World T20 2007 and showed the world how to play this format.

Let us look at some deep strategic problems that have been plaguing the Indian team In T20Is.

#1 Opening pair

The biggest concern of the Indian team right now seems to be their opening pair. In T20 cricket, openers who can give the team a fast start and contribute a quick fire 30 while the fielding restrictions are on can be a big bonus.

The other alternative is to have an opener at the other end who plays himself in and decides to play the big knock. India's opening pair, not just in T20s but in limited overs cricket in general, remains a big concern now.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane have not grabbed their opportunities with both hands. K.L. Rahul has far too inconsistent of late and one really hopes that he can now continue from where he left off in the second T20I at Nagpur.

Virat Kohli being the aggressor at the top might not be the right option after all as the ploy has not worked so far in the series. Besides, Kohli is too important a batsman to lose in a hurry in the initial overs.

A lot will, of course, depend on Rohit Sharma once he returns from his injury.