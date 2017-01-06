5 talking points from India's team selction for the ODI, T20I series against England

Many key questions were answered by the selection panel today.

The Virat Kohli-era has begun, and the Indian Cricket Team has been announced. The selectors have gone ahead and picked a team which is a mixture of youth and experience, and are fairly confident in the team.

With MS Dhoni relinquishing captaincy, it would be interesting to see how the team responds to Virat Kohli at the helm. There is little doubt that this team is more a reflection of Kohli than Dhoni, and thus it was only fair that Kohli be given charge of the team.

MSK Prasad, the chief of selectors sounded pretty optimistic about the team and believed that this team has the best group of players at the moment. With the England Team being one of the best against white ball, the series would be an interesting watch.

Here are the 5 talking points from today’s team selection!

#5 The middle order conundrum

Manish Pandey needs to step up in the middle order

The team management finds itself in a muddle, but this time the problem is a promising one. The team has plenty of options in the middle order and with only 3 ODIs in the series it would be interesting to see the combination the management goes ahead with.

Also, with the Champions Trophy being only 6 months old and with the Indian team not playing any ODI series after this series, this is a real tight corner in which the team finds itself in.

However, the problem of plenty is always a good problem to have.