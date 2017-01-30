5 things that could have happened if Virat Kohli was a Pakistani

Who would have been his girlfriend? Would he have made it big? We try to dissect.

Pakistan could really use someone like Virat Kohli in their ranks

‘If’ is perhaps the most used term in this world. Since very few things in this world are ideal, people like to associate the aforementioned term in order to make things ideal in their minds. However, even the supposedly ideal things fall prey to ‘if’ due to various purposes.

For example, for the fans of the Indian cricket team, nothing could be more ideal than Virat Kohli playing for them. However, due to people like us, who like to fictionalise things for the sake of entertainment, even that kind of ideality is tampered.

One fine morning, I was sipping tea while shaking my head in disbelief at how frighteningly consistent the captain of the Indian team is. And then the thought came: what if he was a Pakistani cricketer? Most of the Indian cricket team fans are already despising me for the earlier statement. However, that isn’t going to stop me from listing out the five things that could have happened if Kolhi played for Pakistan.

P.S – This piece is a result of an evil mind and unemployment and has been written for the purpose of entertainment only. If you are offended due to the farce known as nationalism, then I am sorry to have hurt your feelings.

#1 He would still abuse

Kohli is never one to back down

First, the thing that would have definitely been the same: his foul-mouthed rants. Right now we might not see that version of Kohli since he is more restrained these days. However, back in the day, he vented his frustration as easily as Donald Trump grabs ‘em by the…you get it, don’t you?

Scored a century? B*****d! Hit a six? B*****d! Ran someone out? B*****d! Got hit by a breeze? B*****d!

Well, this is basically what Kohli used to be back in the days. And this is a trait that wouldn’t have changed had he played for Pakistan. Both Indians and Pakistanis have the same set of verbal abuses and, hence, it would be perhaps the only constant in this scenario.