5 things that Virat Kohli learnt from Mahendra Singh Dhoni

An insightful peek into the seamless transition of the Indian cricket team captaincy

by Tushar Garg Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 19:13 IST

Kohli-Dhoni partnership promises to take Indian cricket to new heights

The transition in leadership of the Indian cricket team has been completed days before the impending changeover of the POTUS. The dates of the two events are almost similar but the effects of the handover are expected to be entirely different.

People around the world and especially in the United States are fretting over the adverse consequences of the change in the White House. Meanwhile, Indian fans can celebrate the changeover because it lays down a promise of cheerful future for the Indian cricket team.

The reason behind sounding so optimistic for the team to whizz past the tricky road ahead is the ‘Dhoni-Kohli partnership’. The relationship which started out as a senior-junior twosome changed into a bromance oozing admiration for each other and finally culminated into envisioning each other’s minds.

The flow of ideas is inevitable. Transition does not marks the end of the old and the beginning of the new, it merely acts as a bridge between two fragments of time. The change has an imprint of both the old and the new times.

Here we look at 5 things that Virat Kohli has learned from Mahendra Singh Dhoni:

#1 Backing his players to come good

Dhoni entrusted his belief in a bunch of young players. The group had Dhoni’s backing and the former Indian captain persisted with them for long till they finally made it grand at the big stage. Even Kohli has admitted that he was saved from being dropped out of the squad many times when by Dhoni. Kohli thus had the opportunity to go beyond his initial failures and become a batting great.

The Delhiite seems to have instinctively picked up this ideology of Dhoni. During the West Indies tour, Indian test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped for being a sluggish run-accumulator at the crease. The Indian captain realised the importance of sticking with Pujara and the batsman has not disappointed his skipper since returning to the Indian playing XI.

Despite his batting numbers in the longest format not evoking much inspiration. Rohit Sharma’s aggressive intent has been openly supported by Kohli. He too likes to give a player a long run in the team before evaluating his performances.