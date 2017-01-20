5 times India recovered from a dreadful start and went on to win

A look at when India won despite being in trouble.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 10:44 IST

In their illustrious ODI history, India have experienced many situations where they have found themselves in trouble but have managed to get out of jail by virtue of some fine performances with the bat.

We look at 5 such instances here:

5.India vs Australia Bangalore (2001)

Virender Sehwag was excellent for India that day

After winning a thrilling Test series 2-1, India entered the ODI series against Australia, brimming with confidence. However, the Aussies being the World champions at the time, put the hosts under pressure, post a blistering start provided by Sachin Tendulkar, reducing them to 122 for 4 in the 22nd over.

However, that is when Rahul Dravid was joined by 22-year-old batsman Virender Sehwag and the duo began the to rebuild the innings slowly and steadily. The twp put on 100 runs for the fifth wicket with the latter registering his maiden half-century, before getting out for 58.

Dravid, though, continued on his way and found another Delhiite in the form of Vijay Dahiya, who stroked the ball beautifully as India eventually got to 315 with the Bangalorean getting 80 invaluable runs in front of his home crowd.

In reply, Sehwag was once again the hero taking figures of 3 for 59 as India won the game by 60 runs.