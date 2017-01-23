5 times when India lost by narrow margins in ODIs

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 19:58 IST

Jadhav almost took India to victory on Sunday

It is often said, in cricket, it isn’t over till the last ball and that is what precisely happened in the third One-Day International between India and England at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chasing, England’s 321, the hosts needed a massive 16-run last over to win the tie. Set batsman Kedar Jadhav though gave his side high hopes by carving a six and a four over cover of the first two deliveries. With 6 needed off four balls, the unthinkable happened.

Chris Woakes who was at the receiving end till then bowled two back to back dot deliveries and the equation changed dramatically.

It got worse for the home side as Jadhav miscued one and was holed out in the deep in the penultimate delivery. It was too much to ask of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to strike a blow into the stands of the last ball and eventually England pocketed the game with 5 runs to spare.

They lost the series 2-1 but salvaged some lost pride by winning the thriller at Eden. In this piece, we look at five other close encounters that India have lost in ODIs.

#5 17 August 1997: India lose by 2 runs to Sri Lanka at Colombo

Atapattu got a century in the game

Now this one was a pure heartbreak for the Indians. Asked to bat first in the first game of the ODI series Sri Lanka got off to a flyer as openers Jayasuriya and Atapattu put on a 91 opening stand.

After Jayasuriya’s departure, Atapattu got to his century with support from Roshan Mahanama who himself bagged a fifty. Later the likes of Aravinda De Silva and Arjuna Ranatunga, helped the Lankans get a massive 302 on the board.

India struggled from the very beginning in their run-chase and were at one stage tottering at 64/4. Middle order talismans Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja then resurrected the innings by scoring twin hundreds.

They together build a massive 223-run partnership. However, it wasn’t enough to see India home as they lost by just 2 runs.