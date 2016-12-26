5 unsung heroes of Indian cricket in 2016

While the opportunity of playing for the country brings with it the perks of hogging the headlines and being the darling of the crowd, not everyone gets their spot under the limelight, especially with the Kohlis and the Ashwins ruling 2016 with stupendous performances.

Here are five Indian players who pitched in with stellar performances, but their thankless jobs went unnoticed amongst their more flashy and illustrious counterparts:



#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Briefly heralded as the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack, Bhuvneshwar lost his way a tad because of recurring injuries. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, for he worked on his pace and cranked it up a few notches. With speed perfectly complementing the swing that he gets on the ball, his effectiveness has increased, and was there to see when he walked off the bench and delivered, first in the Caribbean, and later against the Kiwis at home.

Having started off primarily as a limited overs specialist, Bhuvi made his foray into the longest format in 2013, and hadn’t played one in a year and half when he got a chance in the West Indies this year. He made a big statement by picking up five wickets for just 33 runs straightaway. Again, when he was picked for the Kolkata Test against New Zealand, he took another fifer to show how vital he is to the line-up, bringing variation to the bowling attack.