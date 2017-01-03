5 young Indian players who are likely to make their international debut in 2017

It would be a major surprise if a few of these players don't represent India in 2017.

@srihari_93 by Srihari

India enjoyed a great year in 2016. They finished the calendar year unbeaten in Tests, they won 15 of their 21 T20I matches and had the best win percentage of any team which played over 10 matches in the calendar year and despite losing the first ODI series of the year badly, they won the next two series.

Despite those impressive performances, there is still plenty of places up for grabs in the Indian side, not just in Tests but also in the shorter formats as well. And here are a few players who should be given the opportunity to make their international debut in 2017 on the back of impressive domestic performances.

Here are 5 young Indian players who are likely to make their international debut in 2017:

#5 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan may just be 18 but he has already done more that many players do over long and tiring cricket careers. Captain of the India U-19 team which reached the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2016, the southpaw who hails from the same state as India’s current limited-overs skipper and wicketkeeper is certainly one to look out for.

A wicketkeeper and a middle-order batsman of some distinction, the 18-year-old has already shown immense leadership qualities and ability to both grind things out in first-class matches and also accelerate when necessary. Having begun his first-class career with a century and five fifties in his first 10 games, Kishan got off to a great start.

And he has just continued on from there in the longest format of the game. In this season of the Ranji Trophy, he registered his career-best first-class score and took his average in the format to nearly 50. While it is still early in his cricketing career, giving him a chance in Tests might not prove to be a bad idea considering his form and the fact that both Parthiv Patel and Wriddhiman Saha are both over 30.