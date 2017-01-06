6 of the best memories of MS Dhoni, the captain!

Here are six of the best memories of the most selfless and humble leader perhaps the world has seen.

@agrawal1095 by Himanshu Agrawal Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 22:39 IST

A journey of nine long and fruitful years has ended; MS Dhoni has resigned as India’s limited-overs captain. Images of the 26-year-old rejoicing with the World T20 trophy in possession remains afresh among Indian fans.

And with it, remain his most memorable moves as a young, learning captain whether that was after lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup or handling seniors under him. Here are six of them from the most selfless and humble leader perhaps the world has ever seen:

#1 Allowing others to hold the trophy

This humility was seen in him right from when he first won India a tournament – the World T20 in South Africa in 2007. Captain anew, Dhoni and his men surprised the world by turning from underdogs to victors when Pakistan were edged past by 5 runs on that evening in Johannesburg.

Dhoni called upon his teammates to celebrate, handed over the trophy to them and stepped aside to be in the back most row. This was just the beginning. The trend continued with the 2011 ODI World Cup, which Sachin Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla can be seen holding aloft, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, which Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja are seen enjoying with.

Every bilateral and tri-series has seen the same from the humble and one of a kind Dhoni.