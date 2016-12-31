6 of the most innovative tactics used in cricket in 2016

From a 'deal' in the County Championship final, to a Mankad, to a psych-out tactic, let's look at some innovative tactics used in 2016!

31 Dec 2016

Middlesex won the County Championship in 2016 in remarkable circumstances

We saw a lot of interesting tactics used in cricket in 2015, but what about 2016? Has it lived up to last year’s expectations? Have we, for instance, seen anything as interesting as a team fielding without a wicketkeeper? Brendon McCullum’s retirement was a big blow. As an aggressive (or should we say ‘crazy’) captain, he was bound to give us at least one interesting tactic, or at the very least, a funky field placement.

But arguably, 2016 might even have upped the ‘innovative tactics’ quotient. So without further ado, let’s look back at some innovative, strange or downright bizarre tactics used in 2016.

#1 The ‘deal’ in the title-deciding County Championship match

This year probably had the most thrilling end to a County Championship in recent times. And not just the most thrilling, but also the most controversial! The final match of the season - Middlesex v Yorkshire, was going to decide who would win the title, but it had an added twist. A Middlesex or Yorkshire win would have instantly seen either of them being crowned champions. But a draw would see Somerset, who had already won their match and were watching this one on television, become champions for the first time.

With Middlesex 201/3 in the third innings at lunch on the final day, the match seemed to be heading for an inevitable draw. But that was when the ‘deal’ or ‘agreement’ between the two captains – Middlesex’s New Zealander James Franklin and Yorkshire’s feisty Andrew Gale – took place. The agreement was that one of their teams would win, and they wouldn’t allow the match to be drawn!

Somerset fans and players watched on in disbelief as Yorkshire’s part-time bowlers Alex Lees and Adam Lyth bowled terrible balls intentionally to enable Middlesex to score quickly and then declare. Middlesex declared their innings with Franklin giving his wicket away to Lyth, seemingly as a return-gift for spoiling his bowling average!

Yorkshire were set 240 to win from 40 overs, the score agreed-upon by the 2 captains. They eventually fell short, all-out for 178 (with 28 balls left) as a Toby Roland-Jones hat-trick inspired Middlesex to a Championship title after a 23-year wait. Of course, even though there were 28 balls left, there was no question of Yorkshire batting out for a draw at the end since they had already agreed to play for a result.

Neither the winner nor the loser could have any complaints about the final result of the game. But the team you have to feel sorry for is Somerset, who watched dazed, as a first title which looked so likely a few hours ago, slipped away thanks to the agreement between Yorkrshire and Middlesex!