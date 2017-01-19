A rap was produced on Virat Kohli after his match winning knock of 122 against England in the first ODI

India will take on England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack later today.

What’s the Story?

While Virat Kohli continues to decimate oppositions and score runs for fun, fans across the country find new ways to show their support and love for him. In a video posted by Exhale Sports on social media platform Facebook, a rap was produced on Kohli which consists of famous Bollywood songs and a lot of foot tapping beats.

In case you didn’t know...

Kohli, who took over at the helm from MS Dhoni in the limited overs format as well won his first game in charge against England in the first ODI of the 3 match series which was held in Pune. Chasing 351 to win, Kohli, along with youngster Kedar Jadhav led a remarkable turnaround for the Men in Blue to win the match by 3 wickets. Kohli smashed his way to a magnificent knock of 122 of 105 deliveries with 8 fours and 5 sixes to his name. Jadhav, on the other hand, was even more explosive as he amassed 120 of just 76 balls with 12 fours and 4 sixes to his name.

The heart of the matter

Exhale Sports, which is a digital sports media company focussed on creating original video content are known for creating such raps for Indian cricketers. They had created a similar rap for India’s former captain MS Dhoni as well.

What’s next?

England, who will take on India in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack later today will be looking to extract revenge after losing the first ODI and will give it their all to achieve their first win of the tour. There will also be a 3 match T20I series after the ODI series which begins on January 26th at Kanpur.

Sportskeeda’s take

While the entire country celebrates Kohli's success in his first match as captain of the ODI side and lauds his performance with the bat in his side’s incredible win against the Englishmen, there are a lot of areas on which he has to improve as captain. There were a lot of questionable decisions made by him in the first ODI and will look to improve on these when the 2nd ODI begins later today at Cuttack.