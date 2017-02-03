Aakash Chopra and S Sreesanth engage in heated Twitter conversation

The pair had a exchange on Twitter after Aakash Chopra's spoke about whether Sreesanth should represent India again.

03 Feb 2017

Sreesanth last played for India in 2011

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra’s tweet about Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth’s potential comeback to the Indian team finally caught the eye of the tainted pacer who was shocked to see the comments.

Unsurprisingly, the vocal pacer took to Twitter to respond to his comments and the pair exchanged tweets about whether the 33-year-old fast bowler, who has won a World T20 and World Cup with India should ever represent the country.

Aakash Chopra, who is now a commentator and analyst had said ‘Sreesanth might be eligible to play fitness wise but in his view, someone who is once booked in spot or match fixing shouldn’t be allowed to represent the national team ever again. Those who put the nation and cricket at stake for their own benefits do not deserve a second chance.’

It all began with a fan asking Aakash Chopra whether he believed S Sreesanth can make a comeback and an emphatic “NO” was the response from the former Indian Test opener. He even expanded on it and tweeted:

I'm a bit of a hardliner when it comes to match-spot fixing...for expunging records and setting precedents. But that's my opinion. https://t.co/X8OXh4KNSr — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2017

The tweet then caught Sreesanth’s eye and the pair were involved in a heated debate on Twitter. Here is the entire conversation between Aakash Chopra and S Sreesanth, which involved some clarifications as well:

@cricketaakash how can u be so 2 faced?? Bro?? Ashamed to even call u that ..really sad to know (what have u replied?? Really..I will play pic.twitter.com/r4Ervw5sox — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

Not two-faced. That's my opinion and I stand by it. Never told anyone anything else. I would have the same opinion for my own brother. https://t.co/gGSLqXbZui — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

@cricketaakash I will play for the country no matter how small my chances are..trust me on that..mai cricket Dil jaan se kheltha u — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

@sreesanth36 I wish you well. God bless. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

@cricketaakash I hope ur comments about desh drohi.....etc,also includes the other 13 people who was charged Nd the unopened envelope.. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

I didn't use the word 'desh drohi' but yes, my opinion on this issue isn't subjective. One rule for everyone. https://t.co/kooirNK4UE — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

@cricketaakash yes,looking forward to hear ur commentary when I play..which will be very soon — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

@sreesanth36 I've always admired your cricketing skills, Sree. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

When a fan jumped in and asked why he praised Mohammad Amir on his comeback after a five-year ban and is now criticising Sreesanth, the 39-year-old was quick to respond:

Incorrect. Criticised his comeback. Appreciated his bowling. Two different things.... https://t.co/18M5lrbGnd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

Whatever one feels about whether a person involved with fixing should come back to the national side or not is their own personal opinion and it was interesting to see Aakash Chopra’s opinion on the 33-year-old fast bowler’s comeback.

When the Indian pacer confidently said that he will play for India again, the fact that Chopra wished him well only highlights that his comments were based purely on Sreesanth’s actions and not due to any personal grudge that he might have had.