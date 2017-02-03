Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

Aakash Chopra and S Sreesanth engage in heated Twitter conversation

The pair had a exchange on Twitter after Aakash Chopra's spoke about whether Sreesanth should represent India again.

by Srihari @srihari_93
News 03 Feb 2017, 22:29 IST
Sreesanth
Sreesanth last played for India in 2011

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra’s tweet about Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth’s potential comeback to the Indian team finally caught the eye of the tainted pacer who was shocked to see the comments.

Unsurprisingly, the vocal pacer took to Twitter to respond to his comments and the pair exchanged tweets about whether the 33-year-old fast bowler, who has won a World T20 and World Cup with India should ever represent the country.

Extra Cover: BCCI denies NOC to S Sreesanth for playing in Scotland

Aakash Chopra, who is now a commentator and analyst had said ‘Sreesanth might be eligible to play fitness wise but in his view, someone who is once booked in spot or match fixing shouldn’t be allowed to represent the national team ever again. Those who put the nation and cricket at stake for their own benefits do not deserve a second chance.’

It all began with a fan asking Aakash Chopra whether he believed S Sreesanth can make a comeback and an emphatic “NO” was the response from the former Indian Test opener. He even expanded on it and tweeted:

The tweet then caught Sreesanth’s eye and the pair were involved in a heated debate on Twitter. Here is the entire conversation between Aakash Chopra and S Sreesanth, which involved some clarifications as well:

When a fan jumped in and asked why he praised Mohammad Amir on his comeback after a five-year ban and is now criticising Sreesanth, the 39-year-old was quick to respond:

Whatever one feels about whether a person involved with fixing should come back to the national side or not is their own personal opinion and it was interesting to see Aakash Chopra’s opinion on the 33-year-old fast bowler’s comeback.

When the Indian pacer confidently said that he will play for India again, the fact that Chopra wished him well only highlights that his comments were based purely on Sreesanth’s actions and not due to any personal grudge that he might have had.

