AB de Villiers, Chris Morris recalled to South Africa's ODI squad for Sri Lanka

Lungi Ngidi who starred in the T20I series against Sri Lanka has also been included.

News 23 Jan 2017, 19:45 IST

AB is set to play his first ODI since June 2016 after he was named SA ODI captain for SL series

What’s the story?

After scoring a century on his domestic comeback, AB de Villiers has been picked as captain of the ODI squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series. Chris Morris and Lungi Ngidi has also been picked in the 15-man squad which sees several stars return to the side in the squad for the first three matches.

The likes of Hashim amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy who were all rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka all make a comeback into the ODI squad while Chris Morris, who missed the ODI series against Australia also returns after recovering from his injury.

In case you didn’t know...

AB de Villiers will be taking part in his first ODI match since the tri-series against West Indies and Australia last in June 2016 while the fast bowling pair of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel are both ruled out due to injury.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about the squad for the ODI series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) selection convener, Linda Zondi confirmed that the squad is just for the first three games.

"We have chosen this squad for the first three games only,” Linda Zondi said. "It is wonderful to have AB back available both as player and leader. We are entering a very important phase of our preparation for the Champions Trophy Tournament in England as we only have 10 games left the five here against Sri Lanka and another five in New Zealand before we head for another major ICC event. The ODI squad is in very good space at the moment after the clean sweep over Australia, but Sri Lanka will pose another stiff challenge.”

Ngidi, who has been in excellent form in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka and has been rewarded for his impressive start to his international career. Zondi added that what has been impressive has not just been the wickets he has picked but also the skills and energy that he has displayed.

SA squad: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (WK), JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

What next?

South Africa’s next assignment will be against Sri Lanka in the ODI series upon the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series. They will then take on New zealand in March in five ODIs and three Tests before the ICC Champions Trophy that will take place in June.

Sportskeeda’s take

With the Champions Trophy not too far away, South Africa’s decision to play a full-strength side makes complete sense. And it will be interesting to see how AB fares both as a player and captain on his comeback from injury.