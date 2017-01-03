Ajay Shirke is a good administrator: Balvinder Singh Sandhu

Sandhu also had a word of appreciation for Anurag Thakur.

by Tushar Garg News 03 Jan 2017, 19:44 IST

The former player has come out in support of the expelled administrators.

What’s the story?

Balvinder Singh Sandhu, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, has come out in support of Ajay Shirke. "Ajay is a good administrator. He always did good for the game of cricket and stood out with his no-nonsense approach. Ajay was very approachable and if you disagreed with him, you could tell him so, on his face,” Sandhu told the Mid-Day.

The 1983 World Cup winner has welcomed the Lodha reforms for clean-up of the state of cricket in India but has cautioned against treating all the politicians as an evil for the sport.

Sandhu also had a word of appreciation for the expelled BCCI president Anurag Thakur, "Anurag too is a good administrator. Unfortunately, he got into the mess of BCCI politics. He had to support his colleagues," he added.

He cited examples of various politicians like NKP Salve, Madhavrao Scindia, and Sharad Pawar and their contributions which were beneficial for the development of the sport in India. He though agreed to a certain extent that some politicians take up the top positions in the cricket administration bodies for their personal benefits.

In case you didn’t know...

Ajay Shirke had resigned from the post of BCCI treasurer on moral grounds when the IPL spot-fixing scandal had broken out. He had cited lack of transparency and conflict of interest in the board as the reasons behind his resignation.

The heart of the matter

The Supreme Court had expelled Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the top BCCI positions. This was done in order with the Lodha Committee recommendations to clean up cricket in India.

The Lodha Committee has recommended ex-cricketers to hold administerial posts in cricket associations. It has spelt doom for the politicians involved in administering cricket in India.

What next?

The BCCI is looking for an interim President to run its affairs and various state associations are also expected to have changes in their top personnel.

Sportskeeda’s take

No one is above the game. Thus, cleaning up the state of cricket in India is a noble thought. With former players like Sandhu coming out in support of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, the tussle between the BCCI and the Supreme Court is expected to continue for long before we find out the winner.

Till then, the interests of Indian cricket fans should not suffer who dearly wait to see their favourite team in action on-field.