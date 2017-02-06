Alastair Cook resigns as England Test captain

The left-hander had announced the decision in December 2016.

Cook’s last Test in charge was against India in Chennai in December 2016

Alastair Cook has resigned as captain of the England Test team. The 32-year-old who took over the reigns from former opening partner and current Director of Cricket Andrew Strauss in 2012, stepped down from his post earlier today. He has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) Chairman about the decision and has confirmed his availability for selection as a player for England.

Revealing the details in a statement, Cook said it was an extremely hard decision for him to give up captaincy, but admitted that it was the correct call for him, keeping his future in mind.

"It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years. Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team,” he said.

It is learnt from Sky Sports sources that Cook’s decision to step down was informed to the players via email on Sunday evening and a new skipper will be announced prior to the side’s tour to the West Indies in 2012.

In a tenure spanning 5 years, the left-hander led his country in 59 Tests. The highest points of the tenure involved winning two Ashes campaigns at home and beating India in India for the first time in 2012.

In his 59 Tests as captain, England won 24 matches, lost 22 and drew 13 games. In terms of wins, he is only second to Michael Vaughan, who led his country to 26 wins in 51 matches. Cook’s lowest point as England Test captain came in the 2013-14 Ashes when he and his side suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Australia in their own backyard.

On Friday, he was given the honour of the Commander of the British Empire(CBE) at the Buckingham Palace.