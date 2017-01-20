Alex Hales suffers fracture, out for rest of India tour

The 28-year old suffered an injury while fielding during the second ODI between India and England at Cuttack.

The 28-year old suffered an injury while going for a catch in the 2nd ODI

What’s the story?

England opener Alex Hales has been ruled out of the rest of the tour against India after suffering a fracture in his right hand. The right-hander sustained the injury while fielding during the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati stadium, Cuttack.

In case you didn’t know...

Hales, who has been part of the England ODI team since making his debut in August 2014, injured his hand while attempting a catch off MS Dhoni during the latter’s whirlwind knock of 134 in the second ODI of the three-match series.

The 6’5’’ batsman made a record breaking 171 in England’s total of 444 against Pakistan last year, the highest total in ODIs ever. An attacking batsman strong on both sides of the wicket, Hales had missed out on the Bangladesh tour last year, pulling out due to security concerns. Having not played in the Tests against India, he joined the team ahead of the practice games early this year.



The heart of the matter

Hales had an X-ray taken on the damaged finger as soon as he arrived in Kolkata, the venue of the final ODI. The tests revealed that he had he had suffered a fracture, and was ruled out from further fixtures, the last ODI and the three T20Is, of the tour.

The ECB said that a replacement for the 28-year old for the three-match T20I series is being planned, and will be announced in “due course”.

What’s next?

With Hales exit, Sam Billings, who scored a 93 in the second warm-up, is in the reckoning for a return to the first XI. The 25-year old, one of the two active English players to have participated in the IPL in 2016, last played an ODI in October. Jonny Bairstow is in the reserves as well, but stands less of a chance to break into the team than the in-form Billings.

The T20I series starts from January 26th, which gives the Board this weekend to scurry and find a replacement for Hales in the shortest format. The final ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on the 22nd of this month.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although it is really unfortunate for Hales to end his tour in this way, it gives Billings the opportunity to prove his worth as a batsman at the top of the order. He was ready as back-up while Joe Root was in England on his paternity leave, but had to make way once the star England batsman returned just ahead of the first ODI.

All said, let us hope for a speedy recovery for Hales.

Extra cover: England fined for slow over rate in 2nd ODI