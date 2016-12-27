All-rounder Russell cleared to use coloured bat in BBL

by IANS News 27 Dec 2016, 14:30 IST

Sydney, Dec 27 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday cleared West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, representing the Sydney Thunder franchise in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), to use his controversial black bat after certain adjustments to the willow.

Russell was banned from using his jet black and hot pink bat after the blade left black marks on the white ball used in the match.

But CA on Tuesday revoked the ban after the makers made adjustments to the bat's face. Under the BBL regulations, a player can use a coloured bat subject to CA approval, as long as the bat is the same colour as the club's primary colour or black.

"Following feedback from the match Officials that the bat used by Andre in the opening night of the season left black marks on the match ball, Andre has worked with his bat manufacturer to modify the bat," head of the Big Bash, Anthony Everard, said in a statement.

"A clear laminate cover has been applied to the bat which complies with regulations to ensure the ball discolouration does not occur again."

"We're now satisfied that the bat will not compromise the integrity of the game by discolouring the match ball and we have granted approval for Andre to use the bat in any future BBL matches," he added.

--IANS

