Alviro Petersen banned for two years for match-fixing

Alviro Petersen played 36 Tests for the Proteas

Former South African opening batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years from participating in any cricket competition sanctioned by Cricket South Africa (CSA) or the ICC on account of a match-fixing charge.

The 36-year-old right-handed batsman last played a Test for South Africa in 2015 and currently plays for the Highveld Lions in the RamSlam, where the match-fixing occurred.

In November, he was charged by CSA for his part in fixing matches in the RamSlam when he breached the body's anti-corruption code. At that time, his lawyers had issued a statement saying, "Alviro welcomes the charges because he is confident that the tribunal will deal with the matter fairly and appropriately and that justice will prevail. The tribunal proceedings will end speculation and allow all the facts regarding the match-fixing scandal to come into the public domain.”

Now, Alviro has reportedly admitted to several of the charges labelled at him, most importantly, being part of the meetings where plans were devised on how matches would be fixed.

Haroon Lorgat, CSA’s chief executive said, "Alviro has realised his mistakes and has acknowledged contravening the code. He is obliged under the code to have disclosed various approaches that were made to him to engage in corrupt activities."

He admitted to not disclosing these details when he could, to not cooperating with officials earlier and also making an attempt to conceal and destroy the relevant information.

"At the time that the meetings with (Gulam) Bodi and the fixers happened, I never had any intention of fixing matches or taking money. I now deeply regret having participated in these meetings and not to have immediately reported them to the authorities as I am obliged to do." Petersen said in a statement.

However, there would be a silver-lining for Petersen as the CSA revealed that Alviro did not make an attempt to fix a match himself, and, subsequently did not receive any payment for the same. He is only charged for his non-compliance in reporting the matter to the officials when he should have.

Alviro is not the only cricketer was who was involved in match-fixing that rocked South Africa’s domestic T20 competition. Earlier in the year, former Test wicket-keeper, Thami and domestic players Jean Symes, Pumelela Matshikwe and Ethy Mbhalati were banned for between seven and 12 years by Cricket South Africa. And in January, Gulam Bodi was banned for a massive 20 years.