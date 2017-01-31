Andre Russell banned for a year for violating doping code

The Windies all-rounder has been banned by an independent anti-doping tribunal for one year for violating doping whereabouts.

West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell has been banned by an independent anti-doping tribunal for one year for violating doping whereabouts. He failed to file his whereabouts for three doping tests, and now finds himself out of the game till January 2018.

A three-member tribunal, comprising of Hugh Faulkner, Dr Marjorie Vassell and Dixeth Palmer, delivered the verdict on the 31st January. According to the rules, the 12-month period is equivalent to failing a dope test, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s guidelines. The all-rounder might appeal for the ban, as was confirmed by his lawyer, Patrick Foster.

The charge was pressed by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) in March 2016 after Russell was named in the West Indies squad for the World T20 in India, a tournament that he went on to win a month later. The period of suspension ranges from January 31, 2017 and will end on January 30, 2018. WADA rules state that athletes across all sports have to inform their local anti-doping agencies about their whereabouts least one hour every day for facilitating drug tests.

The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADC) put charges against Russell in March 2016 for not filing in his whereabouts on January 1, and twice in July in 2015.

The 28-year old, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, had earlier talked to the Jamaican Observer, stating why he had missed out on filing his reports because of his busy cricketing commitments "Honestly, I'm being positive and I haven't been thinking about anything else that I want to do apart from playing cricket; doing what I love".

He has featured in 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is for the West Indies, but hasn’t been a regular, especially in the 50-over format. He last played an ODI for the Windies in 2015, while his last T20I was against India at Florida in August 2016. He has played just one Test, back in November 2010 against Sri Lanka.

He recently sustained an injury to his hamstring during the Big Bash, where he represented the Sydney Thunders. He also stirred a controversy there by sporting a black coloured bat, which was banned first, but was eventually allowed after modifications.

Interestingly, the period of violating goes back to 2015. Since then, Russell has participated in T20 tournaments round the world, and has won the World T20, the PSL, the Big Bash and the Caribbean Premier League.

More to follow...