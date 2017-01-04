Andre Russell's injury troubles could bring an early end to his Big Bash season

The West Indies' all-rounder's injury troubles could cost the KKR in the upcoming IPL.

by Tushar Garg News 04 Jan 2017, 13:58 IST

Russell has carried the injury for quite a while now

What’s the story?

West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell has been battling a knee injury which could potentially end his season. Matters got worse when he was playing for his team Sydney Thunder in an important clash against Melbourne Stars, where he pulled up after pulling his calf while chasing a ball in the deep.

He was scheduled to have an assessment of his knee after the game, but now his calf will have to be looked at as well.

Oh no, this didn't look great for Andre Russell, who has been carrying an injury LIVE: https://t.co/i6so8DJg58 #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/GLuujLkVUO — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 4, 2017

The 28-year-old will have scans on his right knee after the match which could bring curtains on his BBL stint this season.

“I’ll see what the MRI is showing. Currently, I’m in a lot of pain. I’m going to talk to the physio and management staff and see how it goes from there,” the West Indian said about his knee condition.

”I’m getting the pain but I’m still trying to perform – it’s just not happening,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

Andre Russell has been a star in T20 leagues all over the world. In 2016, he was an integral member of sides that won the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, and Caribbean Premier League. With Kolkata Knight Riders, he won the IPL in 2015.

The burly West Indian is a match winner. Whether it involves smashing the ball around the park, employing skillful variations in his bowling, or taking unbelievable catches in the field, the 28-year-old knows how to get his team across the finishing line.

The heart of the matter

Andre Russell’s performances have not been anywhere close to his best for the Sydney Thunder this season. He has managed to score just 25 runs and pick only 3 wickets from four matches he has played this season so far. Coming to the business end of the season, just his presence in the squad would have been a major boost for his side.

The West Indies star has admitted that the knee injury has contributed majorly to the slump in form and while he has tried his best to overcome the pain and push on for his side, thing’s do not seem to be improving for him.

What next?

Andre Russell’s troubled knee could need surgery. This would surely keep him out of the rest of the BBL season. It also casts a doubt over his participation in IPL 2017 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Now his knee injury has been compounded with the injury to his calf, and he will most likely miss the rest of the season.

Sportskeeda’s take

Indian fans love Andre Russell and his pyrotechnics when he is on the field. The KKR fans would be nervously awaiting the news and wondering whether the West Indies match-winner would be available to play in the golden black jersey.

The absence of the Caribbean star allrounder in its team could severely dent the chances of KKR lifting the coveted IPL trophy.