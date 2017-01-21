Angry Chris Gayle publicly demands special payment from last year's Big Bash

However, Network 10 vehemently denies any unresolved payment issue to the 37-year old.

Mercurial Caribbean opener Chris Gayle had publicly lashed out at an Australia-based television network for not settling his special payment from last year’s edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). However, Network 10 have rejected his complaints and vehemently asserted that they do not owe him any such payment.

A furious Gayle had tweeted, “I'm sure players who used the Cam/Helmet while batting and commentators who did commentary last year BBL have been paid....So why is it I can't get paid like all the others? It's been 1 year now and I need my money asap! Not because I'm from the Caribbean. #Ten. So make sure when I check my account next week it's there! Slavery Days done with! Pay Me! #Ten”(sic)

The television channel responded, “Network 10 fulfilled its contractual obligations to Chris Gayle and does not owe him any payments.”

Network 10 earlier came under fire for permitting the channel’s commentator Mark Howard to pass on the statistician’s information to a wired-up Brad Hodge. The Adelaide Strikers skipper went on to use the tip in his on-field decisions thus prompting Cricket Australia to consider stringent action.

Meanwhile, Gayle has not featured in this BBL edition after a controversial stint in the previous season. The Melbourne Renedages batsman had landed himself in a huge controversy for his insensitive chat with female host Mel McLaughlin on the sidelines of a game. He was subsequently released from his contract last year and also copped a $10,000 fine for his misdemeanour.

Gayle has been paid his full settlement for his participation in the 2015/16 BBL season. But his claim emanates from an alleged special payment from television channel Network 10 for him wearing a helmet fixed with a camera on its roof to give viewers a closer insight into the on-field action.

Batsmen wearing such ‘helmet cameras’ are quite common in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament. The initiative has been designed to capture players’ emotions and umpires’ reactions from up close. The league is usually at the forefront of innovations like these which have helped its popularity.

Seeing as his claim pertains to a special payment outside of his BBL contract, it remains to be seen how he moves forward in this case. On the field, his next assignment will be the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) wherein he will turn out for Karachi Kings after being traded for Sohail Tanvir by Lahore Qalandars.

Having plied his trade in almost every nook and corner of the globe, Gayle is the ultimate Twenty20 specialist. Despite his massive popularity and stature as a seasoned player, the 37-year old’s issues with the Big Bash League never seem to cease.

I'm sure Players who used the Cam/Helmet while batting and commentators who did commentary last year BBL has been paid.... — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 20, 2017

So why is it I can't get paid like all the others? It's been 1 year now and I need my Money asap! Not because I'm from the Caribbean. #Ten — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 20, 2017