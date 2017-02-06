Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke's offices closed down in Delhi and Pune

The Thakur-Shirke combination was deemed to be non-functional.

The road has finally come to an end for Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke

What’s the story?

The committee appointed by the Supreme Court has shut down the offices of ousted president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. This clampdown came as the duo was deemed to be non-functional, and after their sacking, their staff has also been asked to vacate the offices in Delhi and Pune respectively.

"There is no president and no secretary, so those offices are not functional. What is the need to have staff in a non-functional office? So they have been asked to leave and they have shut down the offices. This was minuted in the meeting on February 1 in Delhi where all four members were there," Diana Edulji, a member of the committee, was as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Reports have also emerged that under-fire media manager, Nishant Arora submitted his resignation after he declined the offer to work in the headquarters based out in Mumbai.

The details:

Ever since the BCCI dismantled the power structure of the BCCI, there have been many modifications made to the BCCI hierarchy. The Supreme Court order came after a long tiff between the BCCI and the Lodha Committee. Apparently, the BCCI had not taken heed of the suggestions put forward by the committee which forced the Supreme Court to dish out the ouster verdict.

Both Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were the two high profile casualties of the move by the Supreme Court and today’s is just an extension of the orders passed in January. Also, the Court appointed former Comptroller & Auditor General of India Vinod Rai to head a committee of four that will run the BCCI. The other members who are part of this committee are Ramachandra Guha, a renowned historian; Vikram Limaye, managing director and CEO of infrastructure financing major IDFC; and Diana Edulji, a former captain of the women’s cricket team.

In case you didn’t know...

The Indian media manager Nishant Arora came under controversy when reports emerged that he leaked inside Team information to the ousted president Anurag Thakur. According to the senior players, Nishant was ‘over-indulgent’ in dressing room matters and reported them ‘verbatim’ to Thakur. His resignation comes as he did not want shift bases to Mumbai.

On the other hand, Thakur and Shirke are no longer anywhere related to the BCCI and thus the move to shut down their offices should not come as a surprise.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Life has finally come full circle for Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke. The once all mighty duo have now been reduced to non-entity in and around the BCCI. It would also be interesting to see how the new panel appointed by the BCCI go about their business as all their moves would be closely monitored by not only by the courts, but also by the Indian cricket fans.