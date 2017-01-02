Anurag Thakur responds to Supreme Court verdict

The ex-BCCI president said that his fight was never personal and was only to protect the autonomy of the BCCI.

Thakur said that he respects the Supreme Court and accepts the decision

What's the story?

Anurag Thakur has finally responded to the Supreme Court verdict that axed him and Ajay Shirke from their respective posts in the BCCI. Following the verdict, Thakur put up a video on his Twitter handle where he expressed his views and opinions regarding the decision.

My statement on the Supreme Court @BCCI verdict. pic.twitter.com/cXvEx6eIU4 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 2, 2017

Thakur highlighted the fact that the BCCI is the best-managed sporting association in the country and Indian cricket has seen unprecedented administrative success over the years as a result of this.

He also stated that he respects the Supreme Court and accepts its decision wholeheartedly. The 42-year-old clarified that his fight was never personal and was only to protect the autonomy of the cricket body. According to Thakur, Indian cricket has been doing stupendously over the years and this has been possible because of the support from the BCCI.

In case you didn't know...

The sole managing cricket body in India came under the scanner after an infamous spot-fixing scandal broke out during the 6th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2013. Three players from Rajasthan Royals, namely S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were booked for intentionally performing certain acts for money.

Increasing unethical practices in the sport forced the Indian judiciary to take control of the proceedings and prompted the Supreme Court to clean up the administration of the sport in the country.

Also read: BCCI vs The Supreme Court: A detailed timeline of everything as it happened

The Court formed the Lodha Committee, headed by the ex-Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, R.M. Lodha, to provide recommendations for reforming the practices of the board. The Committee submitted its recommendations in January last year and the court has been trying to implement ever since then.

The heart of the matter

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court sacked BCCI President Anurag Thakur and its Secretary Ajay Shirke for not complying with the Lodha Committee recommendations. The court also served them with show-cause notices asking them to explain why perjury proceedings should not be taken against them.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated July 18, accepted and ratified all the recommendations of the Lodha Committee and ordered the cricket body to implement them in its entirety.

BCCI accepted a few changes but objected to some of the recommendations that included an age-cap on the office bearers and one-state-one-vote policy. Their continuous denial to implement the changes forced the Supreme Court to speed up the reform process.

The matter will be taken up again on January 19, 2017 where the court is likely to have a discussion on the probable names who could act as the BCCI observer.

Sportskeeda’s take

This decision is likely to impact cricket governance in India substantially. The judiciary’s attempts will not only help clean up the sport but also restore people’s faith in the game.