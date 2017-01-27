Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 6/1/17 Australia's captain Steve Smith reacts as he is hit in the chest by a delivery from Pakistan's Wahab Riaz. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia captain Steve Smith has been ruled out of the upcoming one-day international series in New Zealand after he picked up a minor ankle injury in the ODI victory over Pakistan in Adelaide on Thursday.

Smith confirmed on Friday that he would not join the squad heading to New Zealand for the three-match series starting on Jan. 30 having suffered strained medial ligaments in his left ankle, Cricket Australia said on their website.(www.cricket.com.au)

The 27-year-old added that team medical staff informed him he could resume training in seven to 10 days but the injury was not serious enough to rule him out of the four-match test series in India starting in Pune on Feb. 23.

Australia vice-captain David Warner is being rested for the New Zealand tour and the national selection committee are expected to name a replacement skipper for Smith later on Friday.

Following the series-opener in Auckland next Monday, the teams will play further matches in Napier on Feb. 2 and in Hamilton on Feb. 5.

