Australia captain Wade to miss second ODI against NZ

by Reuters News 01 Feb 2017, 05:12 IST

By Greg Stutchbury

NAPIER, New Zealand (Reuters) - Australia captain Matthew Wade has been ruled out of the second one-day international against New Zealand in Napier with a back injury but expects to be fit for their tour of India later this month.

The wicketkeeper, who is leading Australia for the one-day series in the absence of regular skipper Steve Smith (injury) and vice captain David Warner (rested), also missed the six-run defeat in the first game in Auckland on Monday.

Peter Handscomb took the gloves for the Eden Park match, with Aaron Finch standing in as captain.

"I won't be taking part in the game tomorrow. It (the injury) hasn't pulled up as quick as I want and the travel hasn't helped," Wade told reporters at McLean Park on Wednesday.

Wade was unsure whether he would remain with the team for the third game in Hamilton on Sunday.

"I'll see how it goes today and if it gets better then I'll stay around but if it doesn't then I guess we'll be looking at other options," he added.

Wade said the upcoming India tour had been a factor in his decision to miss Thursday's game.

"If I'd have been fit I'd be out there," Wade added. "I am captain for this tour and unfortunately it hasn't come up quick enough."

Wade, who looked uncomfortable doing wicketkeeping drills with assistant coach Brad Haddin on Wednesday, said the injury had occurred at training when he dived for a catch and felt his back "tighten up".

"It's just about trying to rest and recover," he added. "It has been really frustrating. But there should be no problem for India."

Handscomb would take the gloves again, Wade said.

"It'll be a little bit easier for him, I think he found out only about half an hour before the game and he had to grab his gloves and go out there and keep," Wade said.

"It's not an easy thing to do. He's a part-time keeper but he keeps in first class cricket (for Victoria), when I haven't been there.

"He's well and truly a good keeper and it's very handy to have him around, because he also bats in the top five so it's handy when something like this happens."

Wade said there was no chance former Australia wicketkeeper Haddin would come out of retirement for the game after he played in the final of Australia's domestic Twenty20 competition last weekend.

"He squashed that pretty quickly when there was a mention of it," Wade said with a laugh. "It wasn't too serious, just the boys giving him a bit of mickey."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)