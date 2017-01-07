Australia vs Pakistan 2016/17: 3rd Test - 5 talking points

Misbah's woeful series, Australia's new batting talents and much more.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jan 2017, 11:28 IST

The Aussies win in an emphatic manner

Australia completed a whitewash here at Sydney beating Pakistan by 220 runs. Buoyed by some tidy spells by Hazlewood and the spinners, Australia wrapped up the Test and the series in style. Sarfraz Ahmed resisted with an attacking 72 but Pakistan had a tough time stalling the fall of wickets.

Warner's aggressive knock at the top of the order followed by Smith, Handscomb and Khawaja quickening up the rate ensured a quick declaration on Day 4. Pakistan had not batted well right through the series, except when they threatened to chase down a world record score.

They failed to find the same sort of rhythm going, succumbing easily as Azhar Ali and Younis Khan were dismissed early on Day 5.

Here are the talking points from Sydney at the end of the third Test.

#5 Matt Renshaw cements his spot for India series

Matt Renshaw was in terrific touch

Australia were desperately in search of a stable opening partner for David Warner for some time. An injury to Shaun Marsh, Joe Burns going out of favour and Usman Khawaja settling in at no.3 meant the 20-year-old Matt Renshaw was called up.

In 4 Tests thus far, Renshaw has made 315 runs at a healthy average of 63. This includes his first Test hundred here at SCG. He ensured he converted it to a big one by making 184, 16 short of a coveted double hundred.

Renshaw has proved to be an able ally to Warner's aggressive ways. He is patient and calm and plays the ball on merit. His sedate start is more often than not compensated by some quick runs once he settles in. Renshaw will undoubtedly make the cut for the Indian series, a place where two other very young openers from England shone of late.