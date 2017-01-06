Australia vs Pakistan 2016/17: 3rd Test, Day 4 - 5 talking points

A scintillating session saw Australia take on the Pakistani bowlers to setup a 465 run target.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 13:45 IST

Warner was in a dismissive mood

Pakistan were all but out of the game courtesy some hurried batting by the Aussies who declared at 241/2 to set a target of 465 for the visitors. The visitors eventually reached 55/1 at stumps on Day 4 at SCG.

Warner was primarily responsible for Australia's onslaught, smacking a 23 ball half-century. His teammates took over from there as Aussies scores at a rate of 7.53 to set up the declaration.

Khawaja was unbeaten on 79 and Handscomb on 40 off 25 balls when Smith called his men in. Starc and Hazlewood could not find the breakthrough Australia expected to get but Lyon dismissed Sharjeel, who made a quickfire 40.

Here are the talking points from the Day at Sydney.

#5 Warner takes full toll of tired Pakistan bowling

David Warner smacked the second fastest fifty in the history of Test Cricket, a 23 ball half-century that included 3 sixes and eight fours. The southpaw was once again in a destructive mood after his 78-ball hundred in the first innings.

He smoked Yasir Shah for twin sixes in the fourth over and added two fours in the next two balls. He proceeded to punish Imran Khan with four back to back boundaries before lifting Yasir for a six to bring up his half-century from 23 balls.

Pakistan were already down and out of the game and the assault by Warner set them back so much so that they could never recover from it.