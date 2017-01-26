Australia vs Pakistan, 5th ODI Stats: David Warner records his career-best ODI score as records tumble

Interesting statistical highlights from the fifth ODI between Australia and Pakistan.

26 Jan 2017

Warner scored his career-best ODI score in the fifth ODI

Courtesy of a record-breaking opening partnership between David Warner and Travis Head, Australia put on a mammoth total in the fifth ODI against Pakistan at Adelaide. Steve Smith won his fifth consecutive toss of the series and his decision to bat first was vindicated as the batsmen heaped more misery on Pakistan.

David Warner scored his career-best ODI score and his second-consecutive century and put on 284 for the opening wicket with Travis Head, who scored his maiden ODI century as the pair sent the fielders scurrying across all corners of Adelaide.

Here are some interesting numbers from the game:

0 – No Australian pair have put on more than David Warner and Travis Head’s 284 in an ODI. The previous Australian record for the highest partnership in ODIs was 260 against Afghanistan between Warner and Smith.

1 – Only one opening partnership in the history of ODIs have added more runs than David Warner and Travis Head’s partnership of 284. Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya added 286 against England at Leeds in 2006.

2 – This is just the second time that Pakistan have lost all 5 tosses in a bilateral ODI series. The only previous occasion was against India at Toronto in 1998.

3 – Steve Smith became just the third Australian captain after Kim Hughes (1984) and Ricky Ponting (2010) to win all five tosses in a bilateral ODI series.

3 – David Warner has now scored 100s in consecutive innings three times, which is an Australian record. The world record is held by AB de Villiers, who has done it six times.

5 – Warner equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most 150+ score in ODIs. Both players have five such scores, which is a world record.

6 – This is Warner’s sixth ODI hundred in the 2016-17 season. He equalled Kumar Sangakkara’s record of most ODI centuries ina season. The Sri Lanka got six in 2014-15 season.

78 – Warner’s 78-ball century is the fastest by an Australian against Pakistan in ODIs beating Cameron White’s 85-ball effort.

91 – The number of innings it has taken for David Warner to score 13 ODI centuries. Only two players, Hashim Amla (83) and Virat Kohli (86) have got to the mark quicker than Warner.

100 – Hasan Ali conceded 100 runs in the fifth ODI, thereby becoming the second Pakistan bowler after Wahab Riaz to concede a century of runs in an ODI.

179 – Warner’s knock was his best in ODIs and the third-best by an Australian in ODIs behind Shane Watson and Matthew Hayden.

183 – Virat Kohli's 183 remains the highest score against Pakistan in ODIs. Warner fell just short as he scored 179, which was his career-best ODI score.

234 – Mohammad Hafeez bowled 234 balls in the series without picking up a wicket, which is the most by a Pakistan bowler beating Shahid Afridi’s wicket-less 222-ball series against South Africa.

248 – The previous highest partnership for any wicket against Pakistan in ODIs was between Joe Root and Alex Hales who put on 248 at Nottingham in 2016. Warner and Head now hold the record with 284.

284 – Travis Head and David Warner put on 284 for the first wicket against Pakistan. It is is the second-best opening partnership in ODIs, best for any wicket by an Australian pair and the fifth-highest partnership in ODIs.

307 – David Warner (179) and Travis Head (128) scored 307 runs between them, which is only the second time that an opening pair have scored more than 300 runs in an ODI. New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum (166) & James Marshall (161) scored 327 against Ireland at Aberdeen, which is the most by any opener pair in an ODI.