Australia vs New Zealand 2017, 1st ODI - 5 Talking Points

Marcus Stoinis was the star of the day despite Australia finishing on the losing side.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 12:08 IST

Stoinis led Australia’s fightback but fell agonisingly short in the end

A sensational century by Marcus Stoinis brought Australia extremely close to a target that looked far beyond their reach when they were 67/6. Stoinis waged a lone battle even as wickets tumbled around him and hit as many as 11 sixes, including three in an over from Neesham.

Earlier, Guptill, Broom and Neesham took New Zealand to 286 and the total seemed more than adequate as Boult and Southee wrecked havoc in the Australian top order minus David Warner.

At 67/6, Australia were all but out of the game but Stoinis had other ideas. The all-rounder slammed his first ODI hundred in just his second match and took Australia to the brink of victory before Hazlewood was run out with the side still 6 runs short.

Take a look at the talking points from the game in Auckland.

#5 Neil Broom’s resurgence continues

Neil Broom is in a purple patch

Recalled after six years in oblivion, Neil Broom is quickly turning into another Grant Elliott for New Zealand. The experienced middle order batsman has made a profound impact in the recent ODI matches after his comeback.

He was the star of the series against the Bangladeshis, where he made a brilliant unbeaten 109 in Nelson in the 2nd ODI before a 97 at the same venue in the final ODI.

Broom continued his form by building a 76-run stand with Jimmy Neesham and carried on after crossing his half-century. Even as wickets fell around him, Broom remained stable and helped New Zealand to 286.