Australia vs Pakistan 2016, 2nd Test - 5 Talking Points

Australia humbled Pakistan on the final day of an exciting Test match to take the series 2-0.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 13:07 IST

Masterclasses from Starc and Smith led Australia to victory

Not even rain preventing proper play for 3 days could stop Pakistan from handing a win to the Aussies at the MCG on Day 5. A result looked pretty unlikely given the flat nature of the wicket and the huge first innings scores of both teams.

But a fiery fifth day saw Starc and Smith hunt the Pakistani bowlers to all corners of the ground to set up a lead of 181. However, on a belter of a wicket Pakistan were expected to play out the day easily. Instead, they were adamant to produce a result in the Test and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Mitchell Starc then cleaned up the tail as the side from Down Under thrashed the Asian giants by an innings and 18 runs. Credit must go to Steven Smith for planning the fifth day to perfection and despite some tame dismissals, Australian bowlers were right on the money.

Nathan Lyon brought about a middle-order collapse by getting rid of Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq in the same over. He later dismissed the hero of the first Test, Asad Shafiq to put Pakistan in severe trouble. Starc then cleaned them up to wrap up a fine victory with 15 overs remaining in the day.

Here are the talking points from the 2nd Test at MCG.

#5 Pakistan stunned by Starc magic

With Australia needing some quick runs in the second innings to set up a declaration, Mitchell Starc toyed with the Pakistani spinners, hoisting seven maximums in a spectacular knock of 84 in just 91 balls.

He was particularly harsh on Yasir Shah slog sweeping the spinner for five of his seven maximums. Steven Smith was plundering runs at the other end but it was Starc who hurried the declaration with his second highest Test score.

He was eventually dismissed by Sohail Khan 16 short of a hundred and 15 short of his highest score in Test cricket, 99. But, by then, he had procured a good lead for Australia. He returned to capture the crucial wickets of Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah to set up the win.