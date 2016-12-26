Australia vs Pakistan 2016: 2nd Test, Day 1 - 5 talking points

Misbah-ul-Haq falls to Jackson Bird in the 2nd Test match in Melbourne

Pakistan were in a precarious position as rain halted play at the MCG after 50.2 overs. After warding off the early threat posed by Australia's new ball pair, Pakistani batsmen, except Azhar Ali, were in a hurry to lose their wickets. The Pakistanis were 142/4 after rain stopped play for the day.

The fight that the Pakistani batsmen showed in the second innings at Brisbane had faded off and the batsmen fell to loose shots. While Australia did well to stick to their plans despite not getting early rewards, the wickets were a late Christmas gift from Pakistan.

Azhar Ali, unbeaten on 66, was the only one to stand firm amidst the ruins on a good strip for batting laid out at the MCG. Jackson Bird was the pick of the seamers and dismissed Pakistan's senior pro's, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Here are the talking points from the day's play at the MCG.

#5 Sami Aslam weathers to storm but falls to the breeze

Aslam fell for 9 off 41 balls to Nathan Lyon

Ever since his induction to the Pakistan Test squad, Sami Aslam has been getting vital starts but failing to convert it to anything substantial. He boasts of 6 half-centuries in 19 innings but not one of those innings have been converted to a hundred.

Today at the MCG he weathered a tough spell of bowling from the immaculate Hazlewood. Although Starc was way below his best after a tiring first Test, he threatened with pace more than swing, but Aslam was up to the task.

Once he got through the tough period, he was expected to make it count as Australia's first change bowler, Bird, and spinner, Lyon took over. But Aslam was surprised by the offie who produced a terrific delivery that bounced off the surface with minimal turn and caught Aslam's glove on the way to Smith at first slip. Nice, Garry.