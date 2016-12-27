Australia vs Pakistan 2016: 2nd Test, Day 2 - 5 talking points

Rain played spoilsport yet again as the MCG Test heads towards a tame draw.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Dec 2016, 12:38 IST

Azhar Ali is unbeaten on 139 for Pakistan

Rain cut short yet another day at Melbourne as Pakistan continued their first innings batting, albeit in better fashion. The Pakistanis finished the day on 310/6 with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 139.

Australia had their task cut out against two gritty batsmen, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq as the duo made the Aussie bowlers pay for anything short or too full. They were content in playing out Josh Hazlewood, who bowled a remarkable spell of 26-11-33-2.

Jackson Bird finally got his groove back with the second new ball and sent back Shafiq, but not before he had made a 50 in an 115-run stand with Ali. Sarfraz followed soon edging Hazlewood to Renshaw but Amir thwarted any hopes for another session of Australia's dominance with some eye-catching strokes.

He remained unbeaten on 28 with Azhar Ali as rain hit MCG yet again, prompting an early finish to the day. With just three more days play remaining and the first innings yet to be concluded, a draw seems the likeliest result.

Here are the talking points from the day's play.

#5 Richard Illingworth signals out wrongly but reverses his decision

The giant screens at the stadium displayed Out when Ali was clearly in

Azhar Ali was batting on 93 when Asad Shafiq drove Jackson Bird down the ground. Bird got a fingertip to the straight drive and the ball went on to hit the stumps with Ali, who was backing up struggling to make it back.

The Aussies appealed and the third umpire was called by S. Ravi, the onfield umpire. Replays clearly showed the ball touching Bird's fingers and hitting the stumps but it also showed that Azhar Ali was well inside his crease.

Richard Illingworth, the third umpire, however, gave Azhar Ali a second of shock as he pressed the wrong button by mistake, revealing a big OUT on the big screen, much to the amusement of the players. The cheerful crowd soon started booing as Illingworth corrected the decision by flashing NOT OUT seconds later.