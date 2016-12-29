Australia vs Pakistan 2016, 2nd Test, Day 4: 5 talking points

MCG continued to be drenched in rain as Australia cross Pakistan's total.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 29 Dec 2016, 13:23 IST

Wahab bowled a total of 12 no balls in his 27 overs

Rain continued to hamper progress at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australia, aided by Warner and Steven Smith's hundred raced past Pakistan's total and into the lead. But with rain pouring relentlessly, a result seems near to impossible on Day 5.

Wahab Riaz turned on the heat early in the day to remove Khawaja 3 short of a deserved hundred but Handscomb and Smith continued to flourish and despite the latter falling after his half-century, Smith went on to complete his ton, which may not amount to much in the context of the game but will be a boost to his batting average.

Australia will be looking for some quick runs in the first session tomorrow to put Pakistan in and attempt to make a game out of this. Here are the talking points from the day's play at MCG.

#5 Wahab Riaz's mixed Test

Wahab Riaz is a prominent figure in the Pakistan bowling line-up, especially after the scintillating spell he bowled against Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup. He struggled to maintain any kind of rhythm yesterday, repeatedly sending down no-balls.

He had David Warner bowled of a pacy reverse swinging delivery only to find that the umpire had called for a no-ball. The disappointment followed but the struggle did not end. He bowled a total of 12 no balls in his 27 overs.

Today, he ran in with more venom and drew an outside edge from a settled Usman Khawaja, who was batting on 97. It was bowled on length and swung away a fraction to graze Khawaja's bat on its way to Sarfraz Ahmed.