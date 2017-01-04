Australia vs Pakistan 2016/17, 3rd Test, day 2 - 5 Talking Points

Centuries from 3 batsmen took Australia to a huge total at Sydney Cricket Ground.

04 Jan 2017

Renshaw has a bright future

Australia, on the back of three centuries, made a mammoth 538 before declaring their innings. Pakistan were 126/2 at stumps on Day 2 at the SCG, courtesy half-centuries from Azhar Ali and Younis Khan after Hazlewood had reduced them to 6/2 in 4 overs.

Earlier, Renshaw missed a double century by 16 runs while Peter Handscomb completed his second Test hundred, making a career-best 110. Debutant Hilton Cartwright added 37 in a 91 run stand with Handscomb.

Pakistan started poorly but were helped by the stable duo of Ali and Younis as they put on 120 to stage a mini fight back. Although far from safety, Pakistan are in a better position than they were after losing Sharjeel and Babar Azam in the same over.

#5 Renshaw-Marsh tussle tilting in Renshaw's favour

Matt Renshaw would probably have not made his Test debut against the Proteas in Adelaide had Shaun Marsh been fit. The elder southpaw was initially named in the Test squad for the series against South Africa before he was deemed unfit and Joe Burns was picked instead.

Renshaw came in for the final Test as a result of some wholesale changes in the squad after losing the series in Hobart. He has since then impressed with his attitude and technique. He has shown maturity way beyond his 20 years, and has played composed knocks, none more so than the 184 here in Sydney.

He may not have gotten to the coveted double hundred but his temperament and ability to quicken his pace after a slow start came in for rave reviews from critics. There is no doubt that Renshaw will be on the plane to India. Whether Shaun Marsh, who is fit now, will be on that same flight will rest in the selectors’ hands.