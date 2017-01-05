Australia vs Pakistan 2017: 3rd Test, Day 3: 5 talking points

Younis Khan made a hundred but Pakistan are still 68 runs away from the threat of a follow-on.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 14:47 IST

The Aussies had an excellent day on the field and have a lead of 267 runs

Younis Khan stood between Australia and their attempt to enforce the follow-on as he made his first hundred on Australian shores, making him the first man to hit centuries in 11 countries.

While Younis scaled several peaks, Australia dominated proceedings at Sydney as their bowlers made it tough for Pakistan. None of Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Khan and Mohammad Amir gave Younis company.

At 271/8, trailing by 267 runs, a follow-on looks very much on the cards for Pakistan.

Here are the talking points from the day's play the Sydney Cricket Ground.

#5 Can Handscomb solve Australia's wicket-keeper woes?

Handscomb effected a run out to send Azhar Ali back to the pavilion

After rain played spoilsport to delay the start of Day 3 of the 3rd Test, Australia were hit with another problem as their regular wicketkeeper, Matthew Wade, walked off the field after two overs on Day 3 complaining of a stomach bug.

Wade wasn't feeling too well and it was confirmed that Australia would have to do the rest of the day without him. But they had a backup option readily available in their playing eleven in Peter Handscomb.

Handscomb has kept at all levels of domestic cricket and even has 4 stumpings to his name in first-class cricket. The newcomer in the Test squad has been making headlines for his remarkable form with the willow and he was soon in business behind the stumps, completing a clean run out to send back Azhar Ali. Did Wade's career walk off the field along with him?