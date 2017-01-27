Australian bowler Aled Carey produced a perfect over and took 6 wickets in 6 deliveries

The incident took place in the Ballarat Cricket Association tournament

Photo credits: Golden Point Cricket Club

What’s the story?

Australia’s Aled Carey created history as he claimed six wickets in six balls when he did so while playing for the Golden Cricket Club in the Ballarat Cricket Association tournament which is being held in Victoria, Australia.

"There were only a handful of spectators watching but someone from the crowd sensed something special was happening and managed to record Aled's fifth and sixth wickets," John Ogilvie, secretary of Golden Point, told BBC Sport.

"We've got the ball in the safe and we will make a trophy to present to Aled at our awards night in April to celebrate his feat.

"Aled has been at Golden Point for many years and says the club is part of his family," he continued.

In case you didn’t know...

The Ballarat Cricket Association is a cricket league which runs in the Ballarat in Victoria and has different divisions for under-12s,under-14s, under-16s and for seniors as well. Carey, who is 29 years old achieved the feat in the match against East Ballarat in a two-day game which began on Saturday.

The heart of the matter

Carey’s first wicket was caught at slip, the second was caught-behind by the wicket-keeper, the third was dismissed leg-before-wicket while the other three were all clean bowled.

The last time six or more wickets were taken in consecutive deliveries was over 30 years ago. Such a feat has never been achieved in an international cricket match so far. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga came close to doing so when he took four wickets in four balls against South Africa in the Super 8 stage at the 2007 World Cup which was held in West Indies.

What’s next?

The tournament, which is currently in its group stages consists of 12 rounds which begin on 15th October and goes on till March 4th after which the semifinals and the finals will take place.

Sportskeeda’s take

Carey’s achievement is extremely unique and we probably won’t see an international cricketer emulate this feat ever. With his exemplary performance in this tournament, he might soon see himself play in a more competitive league in Australia. As every cricketer hopes to play for the country, Carey would also be hoping to do so as well and continue producing such magical spells while bowling.