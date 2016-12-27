Azhar Ali one of the best batsmen Pakistan has ever had, says Wahab Riaz

The fast bowler also expressed hope that Ali would carry this form for a long time.

Wahab has called Azhar one of the best batsmen from Pakistan

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has heaped praise on Azhar Ali and has hailed him as one of the ‘best batsmen the country has ever produced’. Azhar who has been Pakistan’s rock at the top of the order for quite some time now is once again in the thick of the action as he is unbeaten on 139 during the ongoing Test match in Melbourne.

"Azhar is showing himself as one of the best batsmen Pakistan had. The way he has maintained an average of 46 in the last five years it shows he has scored consistently for Pakistan throughout his career," cricket.com.au quoted Riaz as saying.

Azhar who stitched a vital 115-run partnership with Asad Shafiq, which was a critical factor in Pakistan stretching their first innings total to 310 for 6, after Day 2 had to be called off due to incessant rain.

Also read: Wasim Akram calls Mitchell Starc as his favourite bowler in the world

Wahab also hoped that Azhar continues this form for a long time and serves Pakistan cricket with distinction.

"I wish that he scores more runs and Pakistan continue to benefit from him. He is very determined and focused and always wants to deliver for Pakistan. That's why his hard work is paying off," he added.

Even as intermittent showers frustrated both the players and the spectators on Day 2, Azhar and Shafiq displayed tremendous patience and solid temperament to keep the Australian bowlers at bay. However, both Shafiq and Sarfraz perished to the new ball, and Pakistan was staring at a familiar wobble. Mohammad Amir played some delightful strokes and along with Azhar Ali prevented any further slide, before the inclement weather had the final say on the proceedings.

In the process, Azhar also became the fifth Pakistani batsman to score more than 1000 Test runs in a calendar year. He joins an elite list which includes Mohsin Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan (twice).

On a surface which is offering assistance to the seam bowlers, Pakistan would believe that they in a formidable position to dictate terms, but the weather forecast is not very promising for the coming days, and the chances of a result appear to be very bleak.

However, Pakistan have made solid progress on the tour and have carried on from the momentum they gained during the second innings at Brisbane.