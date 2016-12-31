Baffled Kamran Akmal expresses shock at being left out of Pakistan's ODI squad

The 34-year old alleges that PCB had taken his passport to register for an Australian visa.

Kamran’s previous international appearance came during the 2014 World T20

What’s the story?

Kamran Akmal has expressed shock at not finding his name in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. There are three wicket-keeping options in the contingent with Mohammad Rizwan and Umar Akmal providing back-up for Sarfraz Ahmed.

The seasoned campaigner has claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took his passport in order to register for an Australian visa. However, he does not find a place in the 15-member squad.

In case you didn’t know

Earlier this month, Kamran had publicly appealed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister (also PCB’s Patron-in-Chief) to look into case. He was the only batsman to score more than 1000 runs in the recently completed Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and ended up within the top five run-getters in the Departmental One-Day Cup as well as the National T20 Cup.

There were reports that he would be included in Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series in Australia. The 34-year old even met Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq to clear the air about his fitness and reveal his readiness to play as a specialist batsman.

Heart of the matter

“It’s very shocking for me to not see my name in the team. I was confident of my selection after the PCB took my passport to register for an Australian visa and I am very disheartened over the snub. A player can only perform to force his way into the team again. I have performed in all formats of the domestic season and my form is for everyone to see. I want to ask the selection committee and team management what else I need to do to return to the national team?“, Kamran was quoted as saying to The Express Tribune.

Even though his return to the national squad had been endorsed by the selection committee, it is widely believed that the team management under head coach Mickey Arthur was against his selection.

The right-hander added, “If the selection committee doesn’t have the power, then it should not be criticized for the side’s failures and only the team management should be held responsible.”

What next?

Kamran insisted, “I am not stopping here. I would continue the hard work until it pays off”. There won’t be any T20Is following the 5-match ODI series in Australia. The 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should present the best chance for him to attract the selection panel’s attention. A part of the star-studded Peshawar Zalmi side, he will hope to continue his domestic form in this tournament as well.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is quite apparent that Kamran, a veteran of 53 Tests, 154 ODIs and 54 T20Is, has not yet given up on making a comeback into the Pakistan team. However, with age not on his side, the selectors may want to build a team around much younger personnel to try and resuscitate their stagnant limited-overs fortunes.