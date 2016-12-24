BBL 2016-17: Top 5 moments from the matches of Day-4

Debutant D’Arcy Short’s 29-ball 61 was enough to earn him the Man of the Match Award as the Hobart Hurricanes won their opening match of the BBL by beating the Sydney Sixers by 60 runs

Day-4 of the 2016-17 Big Bash League had two one-sided games with the Hobart Hurricanes starting their campaign with a 60-run victory over the Sydney Sixers at Sydney, while the Adelaide Strikers succumbed to their second successive defeat of the league with a 48-run defeat to the Perth Scorchers at Perth.

In the first match of the day, the Hobart Hurricanes got off to a brilliant start after Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques sent them to bat. Skipper Tim Paine and Twenty20 debutant D’Arcy Short put up an 81-run stand for the first wicket before Short was dismissed for a 29-ball 61. Paine made 63 before being dismissed by Sean Abbott in the 17th over.

The remainder of the Scorchers’ batting did not have much to offer and they finished at 200 for 6 at the end of 20 overs. Barring Johan Botha, who conceded only 21 runs and took a wicket in his four overs, all the Sixers bowlers went for over 7.5 runs an over.

In reply, the Sydney Sixers were losing quick wickets, but opener Jason Roy’s hitting gave them a ray of hope before the England opener was stumped by Tim Paine off Cameron Boyce’s bowling. Sam Billings tried to keep the Sixers in the match but he was falling short of assistance at the crease as all his other teammates gave away their wickets quickly.

The Sixers were eventually dismissed for 140 in 16.2 overs and the Hobart Hurricanes began their Big Bash League on a winning note. Shaun Tait was the pick of the bowlers for the Hurricanes with three wickets while Clive Rose and Hamish Kingston picked up two wickets apiece. For his quick-fire 61 off 29 deliveries, D’Arcy Short was adjudged Man of the Match.

Ashton Turner’s 19-ball cameo of 44 propelled the Perth Scorchers to a total of 197

In the second match of the day, the Adelaide Strikers won the toss again and as in their previous match against Brisbane Heat, Brad Hodge put the Perth Scorchers to bat first. The Strikers got an early breakthrough as opener Michael Klinger was dismissed for 1 in the first over. His co-opener Sam Whiteman was joined by former England batsman Ian Bell who was making his BBL debut. The duo put on 57 for the second wicket before Whiteman was dismissed for 22.

Ian Bell batted brilliantly and he got good assistance by Mitch Marsh who scored 31 off just 19 deliveries. Bell was eventually dismissed for a well-made 61 off just 42 deliveries. After Bell’s dismissal, Ashton Turner took charge and made a brilliant cameo of 44 off just 19 deliveries as the Scorchers ended their innings on 197 for 7.

The Strikers were never in the run chase as barring captain Brad Hodge and Kane Richardson, none of the other batsmen could stay in the crease for long. Hodge made 56 off just 33 deliveries and after his dismissal, Kane Richardson did some late hitting to lessen the embarrassment for the Strikers, scoring 45 off 28 deliveries. The Strikers eventually ended their innings on 149 for 9 and lost their second match on the trot.

For the Perth Scorchers, Mitchell Johnson was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while David Willey bowled a very economical spell, conceding only 15 runs in his four overs and capturing the wickets of both the openers who were sensational in their previous match. For his brilliant cameo of 44 in addition to bowling two very economical overs, Ashton Turner was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes - 200/6 in 20 overs (Tim Paine- 63, D’Arcy Short- 61, Sean Abbott- 41/2); Sydney Sixers- 140/10 in 16.2 overs (Sam Billings- 42, Jason Roy- 40, Shaun Tait- 32/3)

Result: Hobart Hurricanes won by 60 runs

Brief Scores: Perth Scorchers - 197/7 in 20 overs (Ian Bell- 61, Ashton Turner-44*, Michael Neser- 37/2, Chris Jordan- 48/2); Adelaide Strikers- 149/9 in 20 overs (Brad Hodge- 56, Kane Richardson- 45, Mitchell Johnson- 33/3)

Result: Adelaide Strikers win by 48 runs

Both matches had a number of exciting moments that mesmerized the crowd. So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the five best moments of Day-4 of the BBL.

#5 It wasn’t quite Ben Dunk’s night

Dunk made a terrible fumble on the field before being dismissed for a duck while batting

Ben Dunk scored a brilliant 85 in Adelaide Strikers’ previous match against Brisbane Heat and his dismissal was the turning point of the match. However, tonight wasn’t quite Dunk’s night as apart from a diving catch to dismiss Scorchers’ captain Adam Voges, he endured a disappointing outing, both on the field and with the bat.

During the 19th over of the Scorchers’ innings, Ashton Agar slapped a full delivery from Chris Jordan to deep point and after taking a single, he was eager for a second run but his partner Ashton Turner wasn’t. There was complete miscommunication between the two Ashtons and Agar was on the verge of being dismissed but Dunk mishandled the throw and the ball went from between his gloves to backward point where it was sent even further away, converting a single and a wicket into three runs and no wicket.

During the run chase, Dunk was dismissed for zero in the first over after unnecessarily hitting a wide, outswinging delivery from David Willey to Michael Klinger. To sum it all up, Dunk had a miserable match but he will be looking to come back strong in the Strikers’ next match against the Sydney Sixers.