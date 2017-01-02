BBL 2016-17: Top 5 moments from Matchday 11

Here's a look at the Top five moments from Match Day-11 of the 2016-17 BBL.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy

Cameron White’s 43-ball 64 helped the Melbourne Renegades to a total of 171

Day-11 of the BBL came to an end with the Melbourne Renegades climbing to third place in the standings with a 7-run win over the Melbourne Stars while reigning champs Sydney Thunder slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat of the competition by losing to the Perth Scorchers by 50 runs. As a result of the win, the Perth Scorchers are now at the top of the table.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades- 171/4 in 20 overs (Cameron White- 64*, James Faulkner- 19/1); Melbourne Stars- 151/9 in 18 overs (Luke Wright- 45, Brad Hogg- 22/3)

Result: Melbourne Renegades win by seven runs (D/L Method)

Brief Scores: Perth Scorchers- 177/4 in 20 overs (Ian Bell- 45, Mitchell Marsh- 44*, David Willey- 21/2)

Results: Perth Scorchers win by 50 runs

#5 Sunil Narine’s unique promotion

Narine scored a 13-ball 21 on his debut as a T20 opener

West Indies star Sunil Narine is considered to be one of the world’s finest spinners in the limited-overs game and he has been the opening bowler of his respective teams on certain occasions. However, in today’s match, Narine opened the Melbourne Renegades’ batting alongside skipper Aaron Finch to everyone’s awe.

Finch’s move did not backfire as Narine went on to score a 13-ball 21 in which he completely dominated Shaun Boland in the fourth over when he hit him for a boundary over his head which was followed by a cracking six over backward square. However, he was dismissed in the very next delivery with comeback man Kevin Pietersen taking a brilliant catch.