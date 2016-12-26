BBL 2016/17: 5 best moments from the Hobart Hurricanes-Melbourne Stars clash

Glenn Maxwell put on a show in both departments of the game

Even though all the other teams had begun their campaign in this Big Bash edition, Melbourne Stars had to wait for almost a week before kick starting theirs. They were up against the Hobart Hurricanes who had smashed Sydney Sixers in their opening game.

Following an early wobble, the Hurricanes surged to a formidable total of 188. On a pitch which did not have much in it for the bowlers, the score was not anywhere near enough as the Stars completed the chase in clinical fashion to get their season off to a winning start.

Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes – 188/4 from 20 overs (Tim Paine 91, George Bailey 74*, Ben Hilfenhaus 3/38, Glenn Maxwell 1/12); Melbourne Stars – 191/3 from 17.4 overs (Rob Quiney 75, Maxwell 58*, Luke Wright 48, Stuart Broad 2/35)

Result: Melbourne Stars won by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare

#5 Hilfenhaus takes two in two

D’Arcy Short was unable to account for Ben Hilfenhaus’ sharp movement

It has been more than four years since Ben Hilfenhaus last got a game for Australia in any format. A handy new-ball bowler with 99 Test wickets, he has regularly been plagued by injuries. Fresher and fitter now, it did not take too long for the 33-year old to impose himself on Hobart’s top-order batsmen.

The very first delivery of his spell was quite unplayable – full and straight with a hint of inward movement. D’Arcy Short could not decipher the length even as the ball crashed on to the stumps. Next up, Hilfenhaus castled Dom Michael with a delivery which was almost a carbon copy of the previous one.

However, a loose full toss was put away by Kumar Sangakkara and the hat-trick did not materialize.